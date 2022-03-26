Astana Qazaqstan Team riders win gold in team time trial at Asian Road Cycling Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Three riders of Astana Qazaqstan Team Yevgeniy Ferodov, Yevgeniy Gidich and Yuriy Natarov competing for the National Team of Kazakhstan won the gold medals in the team time trial at the Asian Road Cycling Championships held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Together with Almaty Cycling Team rider Igor Chzhan three representatives of Astana Qazaqstan Team did an excellent race and showing 53.698 km/h as average speed, finished 24-km-long distance in 26 minutes and 49 seconds, the Team’s official website reads.

The first podium of the Asian Road Cycling Championships has been completed by Mongolian (silver medal) and Iranian (bronze medal) National Teams.

«I think that the guys did a great job, well and harmoniously worked out the team race under the guidance of our Sports Director Alexandr Schefer. The whole team was at the highest level and as a result we won a good and we can say expected gold medal. I congratulate our National Team and am proud of today’s result of our riders! Keep it up!» – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.