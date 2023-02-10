Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish one-day race Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia Costa Cálida, which will be held on February 11th.

Rider roster: Luis Leon Sanchez, Yevgeniy Gidich, Fabio Felline, Vadim Pronskiy, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Artyom Zakharov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Orlando Maini.

Race information: https://www.vueltamurcia.es/es

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».



Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

