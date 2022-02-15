Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Vuelta a Andalucia 2022

    15 February 2022, 21:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the prestigious 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, which will be held in Spain from February 16th to 20th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Rider roster includes Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Simone Velasco (ITA), Harold Tejada (COL).

    Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) and Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events