Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Vuelta a Andalucia 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the prestigious 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, which will be held in Spain from February 16th to 20th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Rider roster includes Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Simone Velasco (ITA), Harold Tejada (COL).

Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) and Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.