Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Vuelta a Andalucia 2022

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2022, 21:43
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Vuelta a Andalucia 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the prestigious 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, which will be held in Spain from February 16th to 20th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Rider roster includes Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Simone Velasco (ITA), Harold Tejada (COL).

Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) and Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand