    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023

    20 March 2023, 12:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the oldest UCI WorldTour stage race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 20th to 26th.

    Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Joe Dombrowski, Gianni Moscon, Vadim Pronskiy, Harold Tejada, Simone Velasco, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.voltacatalunya.cat/ca

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
