Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023

20 March 2023, 12:38
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the oldest UCI WorldTour stage race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 20th to 26th.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Joe Dombrowski, Gianni Moscon, Vadim Pronskiy, Harold Tejada, Simone Velasco, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.voltacatalunya.cat/ca

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


