    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for UAE Tour 2023

    20 February 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 20th to 26th.

    Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Alexey Lutsenko, Cees Bol, Harold Tejada, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Javier Romo, Davide Martinelli, Kazinform refers to the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta, Mario Manzoni.

    Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

