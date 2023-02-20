Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for UAE Tour 2023
20 February 2023, 10:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 20th to 26th.
Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Alexey Lutsenko, Cees Bol, Harold Tejada, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Javier Romo, Davide Martinelli, Kazinform refers to the Team’s official website.
Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta, Mario Manzoni.
Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com
Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».
Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
