Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for UAE Tour 2023

20 February 2023, 10:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 20th to 26th.

Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Alexey Lutsenko, Cees Bol, Harold Tejada, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Javier Romo, Davide Martinelli, Kazinform refers to the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta, Mario Manzoni.

Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

Теги:
Astana   Sport   Cycling  
News