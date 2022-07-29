Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Tour de Pologne 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Pologne, which will be held from July 30th to August 5th, Kazinform has learned from the team's press service.

Astana Qazaqstan Team's rider roster includes Samuele Battistella (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Harold Tejada (COL), Christian Scaroni (ITA).

Mario Manzoni (ITA), Giacomo Notari (ITA) will be sports directors in race.





Photo: sports.kz



