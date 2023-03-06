Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Tirreno-Adriatico

    6 March 2023, 09:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held from 6th to 12th March.

    Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Mark Cavendish, Leonardo Basso, Gleb Syritsa, Samuele Battistella, Joe Dombrowski, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.tirrenoadriatico.it

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Astana Sport Cycling
