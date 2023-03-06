Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Tirreno-Adriatico

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held from 6th to 12th March.

Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Mark Cavendish, Leonardo Basso, Gleb Syritsa, Samuele Battistella, Joe Dombrowski, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://www.tirrenoadriatico.it

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».



