Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Ordiziako Klasika 2023

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 July 2023, 07:44
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Ordiziako Klasika 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is opening its second half of the season with the Spanish one-day race Ordiziako Klasika, which will be held tomorrow, on July 25th.

Rider roster: Simone Velasco, Fabio Felline, Javier Romo, Leonardo Basso, Manuele Boaro, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Yuriy Natarov, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli, Orlando Maini.

Race information: https://www.ordizia-pruebavillafranca.com.

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


