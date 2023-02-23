Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for O Gran Camiño 2023

    23 February 2023, 12:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish stage race O Gran Camiño, which will be held from February 23rd to 26th.

    Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Gleb Brussenskiy, Yuriy Natarov, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Gianni Moscon, Simone Velasco.

    Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Orlando Maini, Kazinform quotes the Team’s press service.

    Race information: https://ograncamino.gal

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
