Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for O Gran Camiño 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish stage race O Gran Camiño, which will be held from February 23rd to 26th.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Gleb Brussenskiy, Yuriy Natarov, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Gianni Moscon, Simone Velasco.

Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Orlando Maini, Kazinform quotes the Team’s press service.

Race information: https://ograncamino.gal

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com