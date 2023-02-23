Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for O Gran Camiño 2023

23 February 2023, 12:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish stage race O Gran Camiño, which will be held from February 23rd to 26th.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Gleb Brussenskiy, Yuriy Natarov, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Gianni Moscon, Simone Velasco.

Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Orlando Maini, Kazinform quotes the Team’s press service.

Race information: https://ograncamino.gal

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
