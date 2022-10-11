Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Le Tour de Langkawi 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the final stage race of 2022 cycling season – Le Tour de Langkawi, which will be held in Malaysia from October 11th to 18th.

Rider roster: Gianni Moscon, Yevgeniy Gidich, Andrey Zeits, Harold Martin Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team) and two team trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Sergey Yakovlev and Alexandr Shushemoin (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Race information: https://www.ltdlangkawi.my





Photo:astana-qazaqstan.com