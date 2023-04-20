Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for  La Flèche Wallonne 2023

    20 April 2023, 08:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the second Ardennes classic – La Flèche Wallonne, which will be held in Belgium on April 19th.

    Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Samuele Battistella, David De La Cruz, Simone Velasco, Christian Scaroni, Gianni Moscon, Alexandr Riabushenko, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.la-fleche-wallonne.be/en/

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

