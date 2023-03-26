Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for GP Industria&amp;Artigianato 2023

26 March 2023, 11:15
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for GP Industria&amp;Artigianato 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 1.Pro UCI Europe Tour one-day race GP Industria & Artigianato, which will be held in Italy on March 26th.

Rider roster: Igor Chzhan, Manuele Boaro, Yuriy Natarov, Antonio Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, Christian Scaroni, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Orlando Maini, Giacomo Notari.

Race information: https://ciclismolarcianese.it

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


