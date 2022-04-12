Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro Di Sicilia 2022

    12 April 2022, 15:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian stage race Giro di Sicilia, which will be held from April 12th to 15th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster consists of Valerio Conti (ITA), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Juan Carlos Lopez (COL, Development Team), Simone Velasco (ITA), Alexandre Vinokurov (KAZ, Development Team), Andrey Zeits (KAZ).

    Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Orlando Maini (ITA) will be sports directors in race.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

