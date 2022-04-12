Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro Di Sicilia 2022

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 April 2022, 15:12
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro Di Sicilia 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian stage race Giro di Sicilia, which will be held from April 12th to 15th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster consists of Valerio Conti (ITA), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Juan Carlos Lopez (COL, Development Team), Simone Velasco (ITA), Alexandre Vinokurov (KAZ, Development Team), Andrey Zeits (KAZ).

Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Orlando Maini (ITA) will be sports directors in race.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand