Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro dell’Emilia 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is continuing its Italian autumn classics season with Giro dell’Emilia, which will be held on October 1st.

Rider roster: Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), David De La Cruz (ESP), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Javier Romo (ESP), Simone Velasco (ITA), Christian Scaroni (ITA), the Team's official website reads.





Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Orlando Maini (ITA).

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Race information: http://www.gsemilia.it



