Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro dell’Emilia 2022

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 October 2022, 10:15
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro dell’Emilia 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is continuing its Italian autumn classics season with Giro dell’Emilia, which will be held on October 1st.

Rider roster: Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), David De La Cruz (ESP), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Javier Romo (ESP), Simone Velasco (ITA), Christian Scaroni (ITA), the Team's official website reads.


Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Orlando Maini (ITA).

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Race information: http://www.gsemilia.it


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary