Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Arctic Race of Norway
11 August 2022 08:15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in 2.Pro stage race Arctic Race of Norway, which will be held in Norway from August 11th to 14th.

Rider roster: Antonio Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Gleb Brussenskiy and two trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Claudio Cucinotta.

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Race information: https://www.arctic-race-of-norway.com/en/



Photo : astana-qazaqstan.com




