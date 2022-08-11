11 August 2022 08:15

Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Arctic Race of Norway

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in 2.Pro stage race Arctic Race of Norway, which will be held in Norway from August 11th to 14th.

Rider roster: Antonio Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Gleb Brussenskiy and two trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Claudio Cucinotta.

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Race information: https://www.arctic-race-of-norway.com/en/





Photo : astana-qazaqstan.com











