Astana Qazaqstan Team racer Lutsenko in Top 20 at Tour de France 9th stage

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 July 2022, 07:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bob Jungels from AG2R Citroën Team took victory in the 9th stage of the annual multiple-stage bicycle race Tour de France on July 10, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Spanish racer Jonathan Castroviejo of INEOS Grenadiers finished second and Carlos Verona from the Spanish Movistar Team became third.

Alexey Lutsenko of the Astana Qazaqstan Team finished 16th.

Tour de France. 9th stage

Aigle – Châtel

1. Bob Jungels (Luxembourg, AG2R Citroën Team) – 4:46:39

2. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain, INEOS Grenadiers) – +22

3. Carlos Verona (Spain, Movistar Team) – +26

16. Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +58

42. Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – + 12:02

44. Joe Dombrowski (U.S., Astana Qazaqstan Team)

56. Simone Velasco (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +16:02

75. Fabio Felline (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +18:45

91. Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +24:10

119. Aleksandr Riabushenko (Belarus, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +27:35

General Classification:

1. Tadei Pogacar (Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates) – 33:43:44

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Dania, Jumbo-Visma) – +0:39

3. Geraint Tomas (Great Britain, INEOS Grenadiers) – +1:17

15. Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +4:58

60. Simone Velasco (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +40:35

73. Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – + 45:22

81. Joe Dombrowski (U.S., Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +48:32

102. Fabio Felline (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +56:35

134. Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +1:08:44

144. Aleksandr Riabushenko (Belarus, Astana Qazaqstan Team) – +1:12:50


Photo: olympic.kz


