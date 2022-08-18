Qazaq TV
Astana Qazaqstan Team presents new kit ahead of Vuelta a España
18 August 2022 07:51

Astana Qazaqstan Team presents new kit ahead of Vuelta a España

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team presented new kit ahead of Vuelta a España multi-day race, the team’s press service informed via Instagram.

«New color, new look…We are heading to the Vuelta a España with big ambitions and keeping our heads high! Wish us a good luck,» a post reads.

The team is presently preparing to ride at the third and final grand tour of the season – 2022 Vuelta a España – to be held from August 19 to September 11.

Team roster: Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), David De La Cruz (SPA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Harold Tejada (COL), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ).


Screen from video/instagram.com/astanaqazaqstanteam


