Astana Qazaqstan Team member Igor Chzhan is 3rd in Tour of Sakarya GC
1 September 2022 08:51

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almaty Cycling Team has completed racing within the multi-day Tour of Sakarya held in Türkiye, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Following the four stages of the event, Kazakhstani Igor Chzhan, who had been invited to join the Astana Qazaqstan Team as a trainee, became third in the General Classification.

At the 1st stage, Chzhan also showed third result.

The 22-year-old rider is the Asian Road Race Champion, who won the title in Dushanbe, Tajikistan back in March, the press service of Astana reported in early August. This season Chzhan also won the Turkish one-day race Grand Prix Velo Alanya (1.2) and was second in the individual time trial of the Kazakhstan National Championships.


Photo: olympic.kz

