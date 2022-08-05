5 August 2022 10:45

Astana Qazaqstan Team invites two trainees

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 1st, Astana Qazaqstan Team invites two young riders as the trainees until the end of 2022 season, the press office of Astana Qazaqstan Team informs.

A promising rider from Kazakhstan Igor Chzhan moves to Astana Qazaqstan Team as a trainee. The 22-year-old rider is the Asian Road Race Champion, who won the title in Dushanbe, Tajikistan back in March. This season Chzhan also won the Turkish one-day race Grand Prix Velo Alanya (1.2) and was second in the individual time trial of the Kazakhstan National Championships.

«We are following Igor Chzhan for a few years already and in the last two seasons this rider demonstrates a good progress and stability in the races. I think it is the right time to provide him a chance to try himself at the WorldTour level and to see him in some races as a rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team», – said Alexandr Vinokurov.

Also, another young rider Gleb Syritsa is going to join Astana Qazaqstan Team as a trainee.

This season the 22-year-old rider has scored a number of victories in the national calendar of Spain, among them – Circuito del Guadiana and Trofeo Guerrita Memorial San Juan Romero y Diego Sanchez. In 2021 Syritsa won the Italian one-day race Circuito del Porto – Trofeo Arvedi (1.2).

«Also, we bring Gleb Syritsa as another trainee in our team. This young rider has an impressive physique and in the current season he looks really strong in the Spanish national calendar. So, it is a good opportunity to check him on another level», – added Alexandr Vinokurov.

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com








