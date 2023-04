Astana Qazaqstan Team for Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour classic race Dwars door Vlaanderen, which will be held in Belgium on March 29th, the team's press service reported.

Rider roster: Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Igor Chzhan, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Martin Laas, Gleb Syritsa.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Mario Manzoni.