    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2023

    31 January 2023, 10:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready to open its 2023 European cycling season with 2.Pro stage race Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, which will be held in Spain from February 1st to 5th.

    Rider roster: Samuele Battistella, David De La Cruz, Gianmarco Garofoli, Javier Romo, Christian Scaroni, Luis Leon Sanchez, Simone Velasco, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://vueltacv.com

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
