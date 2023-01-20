Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Vuelta a San Juan Internacional 2023

    20 January 2023, 11:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Argentinian stage race Vuelta a San Juan Internacional, which will be held from 22nd to 29th January.

    Rider roster: Gleb Syritsa, Yevgeniy Gidich, Harold Tejada, Yuriy Natarov, Andrey Zeits and Martin Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Giacomo Notari.

    Race information: https://www.vueltaasanjuan.org

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Astana Cycling
