Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Vuelta a Andalucia 2023
15 February 2023, 09:58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to finalize its Spanish campaign with 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, which will be held from February 15th to 19th, Kazinform learned from the teams' press office.
Rider roster: Samuele Battistella, Fabio Felline, Joe Dombrowski, Antonio Nibali, Vadim Pronskiy, Christian Scaroni, Luis Leon Sanchez.
Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni, Giacomo Notari.
Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
