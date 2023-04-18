Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour of the Alps 2023

    18 April 2023, 07:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of the Alps, which will be held from April 17th to 21st.

    Rider roster: Luis leon Sanchez, Joe Dombrowski, Vadim Pronskiy, Igor Chzhan, Antonio Nibali, Manuele Boaro and Daniil Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official wesbite.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.tourofthealps.eu/en/

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour de Romandie 2023
    FIFA President to visit Kazakhstan
    Elena Rybakina withdraws from Stuttgart Open
    Zhibek Kulambayeva lost in Round 2 at Santa Margherita di Pula Tournament
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9