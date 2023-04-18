Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour of the Alps 2023

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 April 2023, 07:38
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour of the Alps 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of the Alps, which will be held from April 17th to 21st.

Rider roster: Luis leon Sanchez, Joe Dombrowski, Vadim Pronskiy, Igor Chzhan, Antonio Nibali, Manuele Boaro and Daniil Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official wesbite.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.tourofthealps.eu/en/

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
