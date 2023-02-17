Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

17 February 2023, 07:34
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team has announced its roster for a three-day cycling competition Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Seven riders will compete at the event: Nicolas Vinokourov, Yevgeny Gidich, Alexandre Vinokourov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Artyom Zakharov, Daniil Pronskiy, Andrey Remhe, Andrey Zeits, and Ecuadorian Harold Martín López.

The event will take place from February 17 to 19. The first race with a distance of 187 kilometers will start in Saint-Raphaël.


Photo: sports.kz

Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News