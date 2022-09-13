Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour de Slovaquie 2022

    13 September 2022, 07:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.1 UCI Europe Tour stage race Tour de Slovaquie, which will be held in Slovakia from September 13th to 17th, the team's press service informs.

    Rider roster: Stefan De Bod, Valerio Conti, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Davide Martinelli and two trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa.

    Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni, Sergey Yakovlev.

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
