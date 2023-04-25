Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour de Romandie 2023

    25 April 2023, 12:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Suisse stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held from April 25th to 30th.

    Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Mark Cavendish, Gleb Brussenskiy, Antonio Nibali, Gianmarco Garofoli, Harold Tejada, Leonardo Basso, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Dmitriy Fofonov.

    Race information: https://www.tourderomandie.ch

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
