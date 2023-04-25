Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour de Romandie 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Suisse stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held from April 25th to 30th.

Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Mark Cavendish, Gleb Brussenskiy, Antonio Nibali, Gianmarco Garofoli, Harold Tejada, Leonardo Basso, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Dmitriy Fofonov.

Race information: https://www.tourderomandie.ch

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».