Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour de Romandie 2023

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 April 2023, 12:54
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour de Romandie 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Suisse stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held from April 25th to 30th.

Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Mark Cavendish, Gleb Brussenskiy, Antonio Nibali, Gianmarco Garofoli, Harold Tejada, Leonardo Basso, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Dmitriy Fofonov.

Race information: https://www.tourderomandie.ch

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


