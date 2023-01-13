Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Santos Tour Down Under 2023

13 January 2023, 08:50
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Santos Tour Down Under 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready to begin its 2023 season with a WorldTour stage race Santos Tour Down Under, which will be held from 17th to 22nd January in Australia. Also, a Criterium race will be held there on 14th January, the Team’s official website reads.

Rider roster: Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Martin Laas (EST), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP).

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini (ITA).

Race information: https://tourdownunder.com.au

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com



Related news
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Meeting World Indoor Tour
3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
Read also
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games
116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News