    • Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2022

    16 August 2022 08:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the third and the last Grand Tour of 2022 season – La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which is going to be held from August 19th to September 11th, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh team's press office.

    Rider roster: Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), David De La Cruz (SPA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Harold Tejada (COL), and Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ).

    Sports directors in race are Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Stefano Zanini (ITA), Mario Manzoni (ITA), Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA).

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Astana Pro Team
