    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2023

    3 April 2023, 14:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 3rd to 8th.

    Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Gianni Moscon, Javier Romo, Luis leon Sanchez, Christian Scaroni, Andrey Zeits, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://itzulia.eus

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

