Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2023

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 April 2023, 14:28
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 3rd to 8th.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Gianni Moscon, Javier Romo, Luis leon Sanchez, Christian Scaroni, Andrey Zeits, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://itzulia.eus

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
