Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 3rd to 8th.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Gianni Moscon, Javier Romo, Luis leon Sanchez, Christian Scaroni, Andrey Zeits, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://itzulia.eus

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».