6 October 2022, 11:18

Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Gran Piemonte 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is continuing its Italian campaign with Gran Piemonte, which will be held on October 6th.

Rider roster: Yevgeniy Gidich, Gianni Moscon, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Antonio Nibali, Christian Scaroni and two trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa.

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com