29 September 2022, 08:13

Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Coppa Agostoni 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to start its autumn Italian classic campaign with Coppa Agostoni, which will be held on September 29th, the press office of the team reported.

Rider roster: Stefan De Bod (RSA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Christian Scaroni (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Andrey Zeits (KAZ).