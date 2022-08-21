Qazaq TV
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for BEMER Cyclassics 2022
21 August 2022 12:37

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is to take part in the German one-day race BEMER Cyclassics, which will be held in Hamburg on August 21st.

Rider roster: Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Christian Scaroni (ITA), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Orlando Maini (ITA).

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Race information: https://www.cyclassics-hamburg.de/en/


Фото: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

