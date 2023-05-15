Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2023

    15 May 2023, 18:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in 2.Pro stage race 4 Jours de Dunkerque, which will be held in France from May 16th to 21st.

    Rider roster: Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Gidich, Igor Chzhan, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yuriy Natarov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Gleb Syritsa, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

    Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Mario Manzoni.

    Race information: https://www.4joursdedunkerque.com

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Cup to take place May 20-21
    Kazakh capital to host IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2024
    Lots of work ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics - Kazakh Sports Minister
    23yo Para athlete Malika Mukhtarova dies
    Popular
    1 Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    2 Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
    3 Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
    4 May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs