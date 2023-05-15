Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2023

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 May 2023, 18:45
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in 2.Pro stage race 4 Jours de Dunkerque, which will be held in France from May 16th to 21st.

Rider roster: Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Gidich, Igor Chzhan, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yuriy Natarov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Gleb Syritsa, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Mario Manzoni.

Race information: https://www.4joursdedunkerque.com

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
