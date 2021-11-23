Astana Qazaqstan Development team presents its 2022 roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The UCI Continental Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, the development project of the UCI WorldTour Astana Qazaqstan Team, is happy to present its roster for the debut cycling season of 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Ten riders, five from Kazakhstan and five from Italy, Ecuador, Colombia, France and Latvia, will complete the team line-up in the upcoming season.

«I think that we have managed to gather an optimal and well-balanced roster of young riders, most of whom already have important experience in junior and U23 races on the highest level. Half of the team are talented Kazakh guys who have achieved high results both at the national level and in Asia and Europe. These riders will get our priority. However, positioning this team as the main tactical reserve for Astana Qazaqstan Team, our WorldTour team, we are obliged to think more broadly, looking for young and promising riders not only in Kazakhstan, but also around the world. So, we are pursuing two goals at once: to create a strong and competitive team that will be able to fight for the high results in prestigious European races, and to reveal the potential of young riders who will have a chance to move forward to the WorldTour level, becoming a part of the main Kazakh cycling team. I welcome all the guys to our development project and hope that the debut season will be a successful one», said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

Team roster:

Daniil Pronskiy, Kazakhstan, 21 years old. Junior Kazakhstan road race champion (2018), Junior Asian ITT champion (2018), winner of Grand Prix Velo Alanya (2020), third at Belgrade Banjaluka (2020).

Orken Slamzhanov, Kazakhstan, 20 years old. Third in the road race of the Junior Asian Cycling Championships (2019), third in the road race of the U23 Kazakhstan National Championships (2021).

Nicolas Vinokurov, Kazakhstan, 19 years old. Second in the road race of the Junior Kazakhstan National Championships (2019), 8th in the road race of the U23 Kazakhstan National Championships (2021), winner of Tour de la Region Sud PACA Junior (2020), second at Tour du Gevaudan Occitanie (2020), second at Vuelta a Talavera Junior (2020).

Alexander Vinokurov jr., Kazakhstan, 19 years old. 7th at Vuelta a Talavera Junior (2020), 10th in the individual time trial of the U23 Kazakhstan National Championships (2021).

Andrey Remkhe, Kazakhstan, 18 years old. Junior Kazakhstan ITT champion (2021), second in the road race of the Junior Kazakhstan National Championships (2021), winner of Kayseri Junior Race and Velo Erciyes Junior Race (2021).

Harold Martin Lopez, Ecuador, 20 years old. U23 Ecuador ITT champion (2021), second in the road race of the U23 Ecuador National Championships (2021), stage winner at Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica (2019), stages winner at Vuelta a Guatemala (2020), third at Vuelta al Ecuador (2020).

Juan Carlos Lopez, Colombia, 20 years old. 8th at Vuelta a Colombia U23 (2021), 5th at Vuelta del Porvenir (2019).

Gianmarco Garofoli, Italy, 19 years old. Second at Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta – Mont Blanc (2021), Junior Italian road race champion (2019), winner of Trofeo Buffoni (2019).

Pablo Sanchez, France, 19 years old. Third at GP de la Saint-Romain (2021), third at Vuelta a la Subbetica (2020), third at Tour du Gevaudan Occitanie (2020).

Matiss Kalverss, Latvia, 18 years old. Junior Latvian road race and ITT champion (2021).

From February 1st Italian cyclo-cross specialist Davide Toneatti will also join the team.

Davide Toneatti, Italy, 20 years old. Second (2020) and third (2021) at the U23 Italian cyclo-cross Championships, winner of Brugherio cyclo-cross race (2021).



