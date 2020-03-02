Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

'Astana process' talks on Syria: guarantor countries have not yet confirmed participation

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 March 2020, 12:15
'Astana process' talks on Syria: guarantor countries have not yet confirmed participation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The first vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shahrat Nuryshev commented on the possibility of holding talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan in March the current, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Nuryshev informed that it was an intention which followed the outcomes of the December meeting in the framework of the Astana process. However, the guarantor countries have not yet confirmed the date for holding the event.

It should be noted that at the end of February the current year, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell declared a risk of sliding the Idlib situation into a major open international military confrontation.


Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Astana Syria talks   Middle East situation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%