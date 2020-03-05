Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana Pro Team withdraws from racing until March 20

    5 March 2020, 18:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - For a period of 15 days, Astana Pro Team will withdraw from races due to the COVID-19 virus. Starting from today, the team won’t participate in any competition until March 20th. This decision has been made after careful consideration of the team’s management and its doctors, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    «With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus. Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races. It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home», says General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov.
    Because of this decision, Astana Pro Team won’t participate in the following races: Strade Bianche, Paris-Nice, and Tirreno-Adriatico.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    3 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    4 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    5 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed