Astana Pro Team withdraws from racing until March 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - For a period of 15 days, Astana Pro Team will withdraw from races due to the COVID-19 virus. Starting from today, the team won’t participate in any competition until March 20th. This decision has been made after careful consideration of the team’s management and its doctors, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus. Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races. It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home», says General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov.

Because of this decision, Astana Pro Team won’t participate in the following races: Strade Bianche, Paris-Nice, and Tirreno-Adriatico.