Astana Pro Team wins Tour de la Provence team classification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The last stage of the Tour de la Provence ended with a big surprise as the breakaway made it to the line in a thrilling finale. Alexey Lutsenko won the sprint from the reduced bunch, crossing the line in fifth place only five seconds behind the breakaway. The Kazakh champion won the sprint jersey, while Vlasov secured the youth classification. With no change in the GC, Vlasov took second and Lutsenko third. A nice finish to a successful week, Astana Pro Team won the team classification, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

The final day of racing at the Tour de la Provence took the peloton 170.5 kilometers from Avignon to Aix-en-Provence with three categorized climbs. It took many kilometers until the breakaway of the day went up the road and with 38 kilometers to go, the escapees had still more than four minutes over the pack.

The Astana riders stayed in the bunch and helped to close the gap to the front. But the breakaway worked well together, and so they were able to hold on their advantage.

In a thrilling finale, with only 5 seconds gap, the breakaway made it to the line. The first rider, who won the sprint from the reduced bunch, was Astana rider Alexey Lutsenko, crossing the line in fifth place.

There was no change in the general classification, therefore Aleksandr Vlasov finished the race in second place overall and teammate Lutsenko took third. But after today’s performance Alexey Lutsenko won the sprint classification and Aleksandr Vlasov secured the youth classification. The cherry on the top of the cake, the Kazakh team took home the team’s classification.