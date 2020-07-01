Astana Pro Team to take part in Virtual Tour de France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana cycling team have officially announced their participation in a Virtual Tour de France race, Kazinform has learnt from olympic.kz.

A virtual six-stage Tour de France is due to start this weekend, with the first stage slated for July 4, 2020. The virtual race will be held across three weekends until July 19, 2020.

One stage of the race will feature four cyclists from one team to define the best in mountain, sprint qualifications at the Virtual Tour de France race.

It is said 39 teams have signed up for the event.



