Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana Pro Team to take part in Virtual Tour de France

    1 July 2020, 19:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana cycling team have officially announced their participation in a Virtual Tour de France race, Kazinform has learnt from olympic.kz.

    A virtual six-stage Tour de France is due to start this weekend, with the first stage slated for July 4, 2020. The virtual race will be held across three weekends until July 19, 2020.

    One stage of the race will feature four cyclists from one team to define the best in mountain, sprint qualifications at the Virtual Tour de France race.

    It is said 39 teams have signed up for the event.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    3 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    4 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    5 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed